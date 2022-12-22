Survey finds retailers share little or inaccurate information on gas stove health risks, need for ventilation

LOS ANGELES – Although growing evidence shows that gas stoves fill kitchens and homes with hazardous air pollution, CALPIRG Education Fund, its national partner U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Sierra Club released a new report that found major retailers were largely failing to warn potential customers of gas stove health concerns – and safety measures that could protect their health.

In a survey conducted across 10 states, nearly three-quarters of survey takers were told that gas stove pollution was not a concern, and more than six in 10 were told that ventilation was unnecessary to protec...