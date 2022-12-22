The impact of reading on personal health

Finding ways to reduce stress, including through activities like reading, is a win for anyone who wants to improve his or her health. Village News/Metro photo

Books transport people to different times, provide a sense of escapism and introduce readers to different schools of thought. Individuals may read for pleasure and/or to expand their intellectual horizons.

It's important to note that reading also may help improve mental and physical health. With so much to gain from reading, now is a great time to embrace those book clubs, resolve to read more and explore how picking up a good book may be just what the doctor ordered.

Reduces stress

Immersing yourself in a story requires focus and concentration. According to researchers at the University o...