Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vista Soroptimists to hold 30-day Walkathon to Fight Human Trafficking

 
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 10:48pm



VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to sign up now for their third annual “30 Miles in 30 Days to Fight Human Trafficking” Virtual Walkathon fundraiser. The Walkathon will begin Jan. 1, 2023, and end on Jan. 30. Participants can register online at http://bit.ly/3AYKYmi.

Proceeds raised from the Walkathon will support the club’s efforts to help women and children who have been trafficked.

“We’re asking our supporters locally and nationwide to pledge online to walk, run or bike a total of 30 miles in January, and to pledge $1 per m...



