Avoid holiday scams and thieves at home

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Don’t let your guard down during the holiday rush. Protect yourself from the real-life Grinches – burglars and fraudsters – looking to ruin your presents and plans. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Fraud Division are reminding people of important safety tips as you make your final holiday preparations.

At home

• Always lock your doors and windows, especially at night and when you’re away.

• Avoid opening doors to strangers.

• Place gifts where they cannot be seen from outside you...