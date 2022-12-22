Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Avoid holiday scams and thieves at home

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2022 at 10:47pm



Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Don’t let your guard down during the holiday rush. Protect yourself from the real-life Grinches – burglars and fraudsters – looking to ruin your presents and plans. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Fraud Division are reminding people of important safety tips as you make your final holiday preparations.

At home

• Always lock your doors and windows, especially at night and when you’re away.

• Avoid opening doors to strangers.

• Place gifts where they cannot be seen from outside you...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022