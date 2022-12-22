EMTs hospitalized after NCFPD Ambulance struck during police pursuit

Two North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) EMTs were transported to the hospital Christmas Eve with non-life-threatening injuries after the NCFPD ambulance they were driving was struck by a vehicle in a police pursuit. There was no patient in the ambulance as it was responding to a non-emergent automatic aid medical call to Oceanside.

The ambulance was traveling through a controlled intersection and was struck by the vehicle at College Boulevard and Vista Way on December 24th, at approximately 8:13 pm by the driver who, according to PIO John Choi, ran a red light being pursued after a domestic call.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in Vista at about 8 p.m. Saturday, where a

suspect fled the home in an SUV and was pursued by deputies, an OFD battalion chief said.

The suspect suffered a broken wrist and abdominal injuries. The suspect and two paramedics in the ambulance were taken to a trauma center.

Sheriff's officials were investigating the incident.

Both ambulance EMTs have been released from the hospital as of Christmas morning, according to PIO Choi. The driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit was also transported to the hospital. The status of the driver of the vehicle pursuit is unknown.

Fire Chief, Keith McReynolds: "I am thankful our two members only sustained minor injuries, and our thoughts are with everyone involved"

On