Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUHSD's new trustees join the board

 
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 11:19pm

Village News/ Jeff Pack photos

Courtney Hilborn, left, receives the oath of office given by Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzales at the Dec. 12 board of directors meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The two experienced board members of the Fallbrook Union High School District retained their officer positions at the organizational meeting on Dec. 12. Eddie Jones was selected by a 4-0 vote to serve another year as board president. Oscar Caralampio, who served as clerk for 2022, was selected to be vice president for 2023.

Newly elected trustees Paul Christensen and Courtney Hilborn were sworn in as new trustees, after being elected by voters in the Nov. 8 election. There is a vacancy on the board with no one running for the Area 2 seat in November...



