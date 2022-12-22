Handmade blankets donated for Marine families

Blanket Project volunteers Hanh DeMore, left, and Florence Zelasco, center, deliver crocheted blankets to Margaret Larson, president of the St. Peter Thrift Store board, for their Marine Christmas Appreciation event. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Blanket Project volunteers Hanh DeMore and Florence Zelasco recently delivered handmade blankets to St. Peter Thrift Store for its Marine Christmas Appreciation program.

DeMore and Zelasco crocheted together the patches, created by many others, into blankets which will be given through the thrift store program. St. Peter Thrift Store conducts the annual Marine Christmas Appreciation in which they donate toys and gift cards to U.S. Marine families.

These blankets and many others will be included in their donation this holiday.

St. Peter Thrift Store always welcomes new volunte...