Local families receive help for Christmas

 
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 11:09pm

Margaret Larson, a volunteer at St. Peter Thrift Store, prepares gifts for Marine families, including handmade blankets from the Fallbrook Blanket Project. Village News/ Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – St. Peter Thrift Store held their Community "Give Back" Christmas, giving back to local families. Ten families received gift cards through its Community Assistance Program. The thrift store also held its annual Marine Appreciation Christmas that provided gift cards and toys to 37 Marine families. The Fallbrook Blanket Project also donated blankets, Afghans and scarves for each family.

St. Peter Thrift Store has an active Community Assistance program to assist families in need in Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow. The store is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday...



