Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

MWD declares regional drought emergency for Southern California

Entire region called on to further cut back water

 
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 11:17pm



SAN DIEGO – Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors has declared a Regional Drought Emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of all imported supplies.

In adopting the resolution Dec. 13, Metropolitan’s board warned the water-saving call could become mandatory if drought conditions persist in the coming months. By April, Metropolitan will consider allocating supplies to all its 26 member agencies, requiring them to cut their use of imported water or face steep additiona...



