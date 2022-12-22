North County Fire adds ambulance for high call days

FALLBROOK – As the region has entered cold and flu season over the last several weeks, the North County Fire Protection District experienced an increase in call volume and hospital off-load delays.

As a result of this seasonal impact, the NCFPD will be staffing a basic life support ambulance during statistically higher call volume times to provide additional ambulance availability. The unit, which went into service Thursday, Dec. 8, will be positioned at NCFPD Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Fallbrook.

BLS ambulances respond to low-acuity level calls leaving valuable paramedic ambulances...