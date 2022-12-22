Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

North County Fire adds ambulance for high call days

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2022 at 11:18pm



FALLBROOK – As the region has entered cold and flu season over the last several weeks, the North County Fire Protection District experienced an increase in call volume and hospital off-load delays.

As a result of this seasonal impact, the NCFPD will be staffing a basic life support ambulance during statistically higher call volume times to provide additional ambulance availability. The unit, which went into service Thursday, Dec. 8, will be positioned at NCFPD Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Fallbrook.

BLS ambulances respond to low-acuity level calls leaving valuable paramedic ambulances...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 12/26/2022 05:26