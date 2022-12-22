Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By BRIANNA LYMAN
NEWS AND COMMENTARY WRITER 

'We're Spending Money We Don't Have': Chip Roy Tears Into Dems, GOP Over Fast-Tracked Omnibus Bill

 
Last updated 12/23/2022 at 12:31pm

[Screenshot Youtube Forbes Breaking News]

Rep Chip Roy on the House floor. "Everything the American people is watching right now is a complete SHAM, it's a FRAUD...The American people deserve us to be here over Christmas actually FIGHTING for them!" "What you see here on the floor of the House of Representatives should make everybody ASHAMED!"

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy slammed Democrats and members of the GOP on Friday for forcing a vote on the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill.

The Senate voted Thursday to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that includes hundreds of billions in defense and domestic spending. Several Republicans have spoken out against the legislation, saying the process was rushed. Eighteen Republicans voted in favor of the spending package.

Roy lashed out at both Democrats and Republicans for fast-tracking the bill without giving lawmakers adequate time to read through the 4,155-page legislation.

"We're spending money we don't have," Roy said. "Go home and sell your projects, go home and talk about all the pork you're bringing home. But you're destroying the United States of America, absolutely destroying this body."

Roy said Democrats left no room for negotiations or amendments to the bill.

"I can't help but be amused at the gentleman from Massachusetts, who says that we refuse to come to the table," Roy said. "What table is the gentleman referring to? What table does he want us to come sit down [at] and negotiate? It's not this table," he continued, pointing to the House Floor table in front of him.

"I don't have the power to offer an amendment on the floor of the House of Representatives, despite being elected by 750,000 Texans," he said. (RELATED: CNBC Host Repeatedly Cuts Off Dem Senator Defending Democrats' Spending Frenzy)

 

