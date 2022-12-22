A major groundbreaking

Supervisor Jim Desmond

When I was elected Supervisor four years ago, I made behavioral health a top priority. Behavioral health and homelessness go hand in hand and, unfortunately, many of the people who end up living on our streets are suffering mentally and aren't given the proper medicine or care to help stabilize them.

Four years ago, North County was at a crossroads when it came to behavioral health. The suspension of the 22 inpatient beds and 12 crisis stabilization unit chairs, coupled with Palomar Hospital’s behavioral health services stopping meant we did not have adequate services.

I'm pleased to say that since then, North County is leading the way when it comes to helping the most vulnerable. Last week, we took another major step forward by breaking ground on a new Psychiatric Health Facility.

The new 13,560-square-foot psychiatric health facility will be a 16-bed inpatient facility located at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. It will serve those experiencing a mental health emergency by providing them a safe environment.

North County has become a hub for behavioral health services. Three of the region’s six Crisis Stabilization Units are located along the State Route 78 corridor in Oceanside, Vista, and Escondido. One Safe Place, which serves women and families experiencing domestic violence, human trafficking, and elder abuse is making a huge difference for our region. And these psychiatric beds that are now coming to Tri-City Medical Center will be another asset to help those suffering.

There is a mental health crisis in our county and we need to do all we can to address it. This facility will do exactly that by saving lives!