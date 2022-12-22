Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Quinonez, Capestro, Howey have first Del Mar fall meet wins

 
Last updated 12/22/2022 at 12:06am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The final weekend of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club fall meet Friday to Sunday, Dec. 2-4, included San Luis Rey Training Center trainer Peter Miller winning his sixth race of the meet December 4 with Midnight Majesty. Three other San Luis Rey trainers – Rolando Quinonez, Paula Capestro, and Quinn Howey – had their first-ever Del Mar fall meet wins that weekend.

Quinonez had two first-place horses, winning the first race, Dec. 2, with Lily Poo and the eighth race, Dec. 4, with Tisquantum. Capestro trains Army Star, who won the sixth race, Dec. 3. Howey s...



