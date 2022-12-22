Warriors reach field hockey CIF final

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School head field hockey coach Debbie Berg and her players would have preferred a win rather than a loss in the CIF Division I championship game Nov. 12 at La Costa Canyon High School, when Valley Center won the championship with a 2-1 victory over the Warriors, but for Berg and her players a loss in the final is preferable to a loss in the Division I quarterfinals which is what happened with the Warriors last year.

“Good progress,” Berg said.

Fallbrook ended the 2022 season with a 16-8 overall record including two playoff victories and t...