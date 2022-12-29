Brunch to feature fashion accessories and a certified clown

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection welcomes Pat Longwell, owner of Simply Scarves, to its January Women's Brunch event, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Longwell will be displaying her designs on live models and demonstrating different ways to compliment one's current wardrobe with brand new looks.

FWC invites area women to come and enjoy some updates to their fashion landscape utilizing scarves, shawls and wraps. Longwell has been specializing in fashion accessories for 20 years and her items will be available for purchase at the January brunch which will be served from 10 a.m. to noon that Friday, in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Traditions Estate and Gardens. All ladies are invited to come and kick off the new year. Doors open at 9:15 am for shopping.

The guest speaker will be Barbara Whiteman who graduated from Clown College (yes, there is a theatrical college for clowns) in April 2022. She is a member of the Laguna Woods Clown Alley, the World Clown Association, and a certified Red Nose Reader. Her clown name is "B-Bop." She will tell you that she has been a clown at heart all her life. She enjoys bringing joy and laughter to others.

While not clowning, Whiteman keeps herself busy, using her creativity, in the puppet ministry at Calvary Church of Santa Ana. She is also a storyteller for the preschool ministry on Sundays and loves impacting people's lives by using her spiritual gift of encouragement. She has been married for 24 years to her husband, Bob, and has two grown children.

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch. The Grand Tradition is at 220 Grand Tradition Way, off of South Mission Road near the Econo Lodge.

Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email: [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.