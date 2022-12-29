Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Chamber to hold events in January

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events planned for January. They are:

Thursday, Jan. 12 – SunUpper hosted by Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage at the Chamber office, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 – SunDowner at Red Eye Saloon, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 – Business Breakfast Club at Chamber office (for members only); 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 – Lunch Mob at Mountain Mike’s; noon

Call the Chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845. The chamber office is located at 111 S. Main Ave.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

