Chamber to hold events in January

Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:18pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events planned for January. They are:

Thursday, Jan. 12 – SunUpper hosted by Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage at the Chamber office, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 – SunDowner at Red Eye Saloon, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 – Business Breakfast Club at Chamber office (for members only); 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 – Lunch Mob at Mountain Mike’s; noon

Call the Chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845. The chamber office is located at 111 S. Main Ave.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.