Change, progress underway for Fallbrook Public Utility District

 
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:44pm

Jack Bebee speaks on the benefits of the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project at a dedication ceremony. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK – Big things happened this year for the Fallbrook Public Utility District, and continue to progress as the district remains focused on buying less expensive water, saving ratepayers millions per year.

FPUD and Rainbow Municipal Water District are working together to change water suppliers, parting ways with the San Diego County Water Authority and begin purchasing their water from the Eastern Municipal Water District. The switch is expected to save FPUD and Rainbow an estimated $7.6 million a year.

The rising cost of water has long been a hot topic in Fallbrook, hitting the agri...



