County advertises for bids to resurface 48 Greater Fallbrook road segments

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County approved the advertisement for bid of a contract to resurface road segments throughout the county including 48 road segments in the greater Fallbrook area.

A 4-0 county Board of Supervisors vote Wednesday, Dec. 14, with Jim Desmond absent, authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to advertise and award multiple construction contracts and to take other actions related to contracting for asphalt concrete overlay and slurry seal treatment projects on the roads.

The board action also found the resurf...