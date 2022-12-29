Local veterans participate in Toys for Tots Campaign

Members of Charles E. Swisher Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 and its Auxiliary along with their families pose for a photo with Santa Claus, Dec. 22.

FALLBROOK – The members of Charles E. Swisher Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 and its Auxiliary, the Fallbrook American Legion Post 776 and the VFW Motorcycle Club Empire Chapter hosted a Toys for Tots Toy giveaway for children of Veterans in the community and the Active Military from Camp Pendleton on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5-8 p.m.

The organizations gave away over 1,200 toys to Veteran and Active-Duty Military families with children this holiday season. This was the first time the VFW, its Auxiliary and the American Legion have distributed toys for the Toys for Tots Program. "Next ye...