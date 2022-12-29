Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Potter Jr. High holds first competitive robotics event

 
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:30pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

A robotics team presents its robot programmed for energy management and use at Potter Junior High School, Friday, Dec. 9.

FALLBROOK – The students of Potter Junior High School hosted their first Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Competitive Robotics Event Friday, Dec. 9. It will be the first of many similar events showcasing the technical abilities and creativity of Potter Students in the world of robotics, according to the district.

The FUESD Competitive Robotics program follows the format from "First Lego League." Teams of four to 10 students are tasked with designing and building a robot. Students write code for their robot to autonomously complete challenge "missions."

Each team also develops...



