Local artist wins 3 awards
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 6:16pm
FALLBROOK – Karen Langer Baker's collage, "Nowhere to Hide," received a first place award in the Fallbrook Art Association's latest exhibit, along with a third place award for her watercolor painting, "Summer Heat."
Artists are allowed to enter up to three pieces each month. Langer Baker's third piece earned an Honorable Mention. It is a monotype, titled, "Gourds on Display."
