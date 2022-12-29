Local artist wins 3 awards

FALLBROOK – Karen Langer Baker's collage, "Nowhere to Hide," received a first place award in the Fallbrook Art Association's latest exhibit, along with a third place award for her watercolor painting, "Summer Heat."

Artists are allowed to enter up to three pieces each month. Langer Baker's third piece earned an Honorable Mention. It is a monotype, titled, "Gourds on Display."

Submitted by Karen Langer Baker.

