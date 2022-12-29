Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Cal Fire releases updated fire hazard severity zone map

 
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:50pm

Village News Cal Fire map

SACRAMENTO – Cal Fire Office of the State Fire Marshal has begun a public comment period for the regulatory adoption process to update the existing map that captures Fire Hazard Severity Zones, which is a comprehensive map that ranks California's State Responsibility Area – or rural, unincorporated areas– based on the likelihood different areas will experience wildfire.

After years of work to develop a sound scientific basis and methodology with a range of experts and stakeholders, updates to this map bring this valuable tool and statutory requirement current in a way that accurately...



