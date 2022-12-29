Fallbrook Land Conservancy ends 2022 with notable accomplishments

FALLBROOK – Expansion became the hallmark for Fallbrook Land Conservancy during 2022 as this well-known and highly regarded conservation organization acquired several large parcels of land and continued preservation of others.

Karla Standridge, FLC executive director, said that financial contributions enabled the organization to acquire select parcels in North San Diego County, among them the 122-acre Pico Monserate Preserve that expands the Monserate Mountain Preserve holding, arguably one of the most popular hiking spots in the area. Another 2.5-acre parcel at the entrance to the Monse...