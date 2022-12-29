Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Land Conservancy ends 2022 with notable accomplishments

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:47pm

FLC Board Chair Susan Liebes, far right, standing, gives a talk to visitors at Palomares House, FLC headquarters. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Expansion became the hallmark for Fallbrook Land Conservancy during 2022 as this well-known and highly regarded conservation organization acquired several large parcels of land and continued preservation of others.

Karla Standridge, FLC executive director, said that financial contributions enabled the organization to acquire select parcels in North San Diego County, among them the 122-acre Pico Monserate Preserve that expands the Monserate Mountain Preserve holding, arguably one of the most popular hiking spots in the area. Another 2.5-acre parcel at the entrance to the Monse...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022