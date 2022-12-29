Foundation For Senior Care delivers holiday gifts to seniors

A client of the Foundation for Senior Care enjoys her holiday gift.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care kicked off its annual Holiday Gift Giveaway Thursday, Dec. 22. Every year, the organization hand-delivers festively wrapped care baskets to clients who are in need, isolated or alone. This year the foundation gave gift baskets to more than 50 deserving seniors.

The gifts varied, depending on the needs of each senior, and this year the baskets were filled with goodies from hand-knit blankets to gift cards for groceries to stimulating games.

The Holiday Gift Giveaway is not only special for the seniors, but also for the individuals and organizations who generously donate the gifts, and the volunteers who deliver the baskets.

Volunteers, from left, Alan Sipole, Elisha Wright, Layne Sipole and Kimberly Kristin load up a car to deliver gift baskets to local seniors.

This year many of the gifts have been donated by The Fallbrook Blanket Project, a volunteer organization that creates blankets for individuals and clients of other service organizations; the local Chapter AZ, Fallbrook P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), a non-profit group that supports education and other initiatives focused on women; Home Instead®, a home care company devoted to customized in-home care for aging adults, and North Coast Church in Fallbrook.

Additionally, The Senior Care Club, a group of 40+ students from Great Oak High School in Temecula, donated much-needed items collected in a school toiletry drive, as well as time spent making customized baskets and hand-made holiday cards for each of the seniors.

For more information about the Foundation for Senior Care, visit http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or call 760-723-7570.

Submitted by the Foundation for Senior Care.