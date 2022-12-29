'Know your limit' and choose a safe way to travel into the New Year

SACRAMENTO – New Year’s is fast approaching. As you prepare to celebrate with friends and family, the Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans want everyone to stay safe on the road and enjoy the holiday season. Here are some ways to know your limit and “Go Safely” into the new year.

It is important to know how alcohol affects you. In California, it is illegal to get behind the wheel with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or higher. BAC is a measure of your impairment and depends on a variety of factors including height, weight, food intake, drug and/or medication use, fat...