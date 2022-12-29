Youth Advocacy Coalition promotes safe driving
FALLBROOK – A youth-organized Drugged Driving Prevention Rally was held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at South Mission Road and E. Clemmens Lane. Thirteen of the Youth Advocacy Coalition members painted the signs Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Fallbrook Public Utility District.
The rally is the latest in a series that Youth Advocacy Coalition members have organized and held in Fallbrook, over the last several years. This year, two parents also joined the group to volunteer and support the students.
Mental Health System's North Inland Substance Use Prevention program sponsors the Fallbrook Youth Advoc...
