Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Youth Advocacy Coalition promotes safe driving

 
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:39pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Members of the Youth Advocacy Coalition hold a Drugged Driving Prevention Rally in Fallbrook, Dec. 22, from left, Daniel Daza, Yosgar Ruiz, Moises Ortega, Litzy Lopez, Jayleen Flores, Mimi Van Koughnett, Rodrigo Lopez, Jackie Albino, Alejandra Sánchez, Lorena Albino (parent), Toñita Acosta (parent), Kimberly Acosta, David, and David Daza.

FALLBROOK – A youth-organized Drugged Driving Prevention Rally was held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at South Mission Road and E. Clemmens Lane. Thirteen of the Youth Advocacy Coalition members painted the signs Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Fallbrook Public Utility District.

The rally is the latest in a series that Youth Advocacy Coalition members have organized and held in Fallbrook, over the last several years. This year, two parents also joined the group to volunteer and support the students.

Mental Health System's North Inland Substance Use Prevention program sponsors the Fallbrook Youth Advoc...



