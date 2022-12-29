Car accident causes power outage

A vehicle hitting a power pole cut electricity to at least 420 homes.

At 3:36 am this morning, Jan 1, 2023, a car hit a power pole at 2306 E. Mission Rd (near Hamilton) in Fallbrook causing 420 homes to lose power and E. Mission to be closed to through traffic.

CHP reported that the power pole was "sheared and in the trees, causing a full road closure."

Power was restored by 6:30 am. No reports on injuries or when traffic will be completely open.

More will be reported as information is available.