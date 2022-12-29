Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

Car accident causes power outage

 
Last updated 1/1/2023 at 8:22am

Villafe News/AC Investigations

A vehicle hitting a power pole cut electricity to at least 420 homes.

At 3:36 am this morning, Jan 1, 2023, a car hit a power pole at 2306 E. Mission Rd (near Hamilton) in Fallbrook causing 420 homes to lose power and E. Mission to be closed to through traffic.

CHP reported that the power pole was "sheared and in the trees, causing a full road closure."

Power was restored by 6:30 am. No reports on injuries or when traffic will be completely open.

More will be reported as information is available.

Village News/AC Investigations/Tony Campbell

E. Mission closed while a power pole is replaced.

 

