Citizens' Oversight Committee has vacancies

FALLBROOK – In accordance with Bond Measure “AA,” an Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee was appointed to assure Bond funds are being spent as outlined in the Measure “AA” Bond Measure ballot language.

The COC was appointed within 60 days of the date that the Board entered the election results in its minutes pursuant to Education Code 15274. The COC was appointed on March 13, 2017. COC members are appointed for two year terms and may renew their term up to three times. There are currently three (3) vacancies.

The three vacancies require specific members of our community in...