Fallbrook Historical Society continues to bring history to life

FHS President Roy Moosa, far right, and Vice President Jeff Duhachek, far left, present awards to, from left, Member of the Year Pat Saunders, Pioneer of the Year Lorena Harris and Business of the Year Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary, accepted by owner Steve McGargill, Oct. 8.

FALLBROOK – As 2022 comes to a rapid close, the Fallbrook Historical Society celebrates another year of fulfilling its mission "to bring history to life by educating the community and others about Fallbrook's rich heritage."

"Like other organizations throughout the world, our activities over the past three years were greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said FHS President Roy Moosa. "Still, our members persevered and we celebrated several important milestones to commemorate the history of our great town."

The year began with the donation of a first edition of Rev. William Pittenger...