FVA projects continue to revitalize Fallbrook

This is a rendering of the proposed replica train ticket booth to be installed at the corner of Main and Elder. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Association is dedicated to helping revitalize Fallbrook, economically, culturally and physically. The FVA owns and operates The Vince Ross Village Square at the corner of Alvarado and Main, Heyneman Park on Beech Street, the developing Railroad Heritage Park at Main and Elder and manages the Fallbrook Village Plaza (library parking lot).

Over the past year, the FVA has managed and paid for these resources to the benefit of the community.

Over the coming year, the FVA will begin phase two of the Railroad Heritage Park, which will include a replica trai...