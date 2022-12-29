Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FVA projects continue to revitalize Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:55pm

This is a rendering of the proposed replica train ticket booth to be installed at the corner of Main and Elder. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Association is dedicated to helping revitalize Fallbrook, economically, culturally and physically. The FVA owns and operates The Vince Ross Village Square at the corner of Alvarado and Main, Heyneman Park on Beech Street, the developing Railroad Heritage Park at Main and Elder and manages the Fallbrook Village Plaza (library parking lot).

Over the past year, the FVA has managed and paid for these resources to the benefit of the community.

Over the coming year, the FVA will begin phase two of the Railroad Heritage Park, which will include a replica trai...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 12/30/2022 01:20