Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Supervisors approve San Luis Rey River Park acquisition

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2022 at 6:10pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County will be purchasing a 49-acre parcel which will become part of the future San Luis Rey River Park.

A 3-0 county Board of Supervisors vote Wednesday, Dec. 14, with Terra Lawson‑Remer and Jim Desmond not at the dais when the vote was taken, approved the purchase. The county will pay the California Department of Transportation $2,937,000 including a $25,000 non-refundable deposit which had already been paid. The supervisors found the acquisition to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review, authorized the exe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 12/30/2022 02:32