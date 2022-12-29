Supervisors approve San Luis Rey River Park acquisition

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County will be purchasing a 49-acre parcel which will become part of the future San Luis Rey River Park.

A 3-0 county Board of Supervisors vote Wednesday, Dec. 14, with Terra Lawson‑Remer and Jim Desmond not at the dais when the vote was taken, approved the purchase. The county will pay the California Department of Transportation $2,937,000 including a $25,000 non-refundable deposit which had already been paid. The supervisors found the acquisition to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review, authorized the exe...