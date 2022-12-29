Village News celebrates 25 years

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 6:09pm
The first issue of the Fallbrook/Bonsall Village News was published Dec. 18, 1997; this is an early Village News staff photo from 2003. How many people do you recognize? Village News photo
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022
Reader Comments(0)