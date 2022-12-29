Palmerin reaches third round of CIF tennis tournament
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School junior Angie Palmerin reached the third round of the CIF individual tennis tournament.
Palmerin won her first two matches before a third-round defeat. The tournament which began Oct. 31 and concluded Nov. 5 was played at the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego.
“The CIF tournament was a great experience,” Palmerin said.
Each league sent five singles players and five doubles tandems to the CIF tournament. All players who reached the semifinals in the league tournament qualified and a backdraw with the quarterfinals losers determined the...
