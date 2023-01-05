Extracurricular activities for non-athletes

Students who don't want to compete in scholastic sports can still find a wealth of extracurricular activities that align with their interests. Village News/Metro photo

High school sports garner significant attention in communities that want to support their student-athletes. But what about students who aren't inclined to compete on the field or in the gym? There are many more non-athletes than athletes, and the following are some extracurricular activities that might appeal to students who aren't interested in sports.

Theater

School theater programs faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor gatherings were limited if not outright restricted and students were forced to adapt to remote learning. But since COVID-related restrict...