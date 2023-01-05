More than man's best friend

Asia Duhamel and her service dog Lotus work at the Canine Support Teams Inc. facility in Murrieta. Duhamel copes with PTSD from her time enlisted in the Marines with the help of Lotus who won the American Kennel Club's 2022 Award for Canine Excellence in the service dog category. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

"Dogs can do more than just be man's best friend," believes Marine veteran Asia Duhamel. "Lotus saved my life."

This isn't a story of a dog rescuing someone from something like drowning, but Duhamel shared that she was in "a dark place" with PTSD, anxiety, panic and suicidal thoughts in the months prior to her discharge from the Marines in 2017.

That's when she was introduced to Lotus, a German Shepherd that was recognized in December as the outstanding service dog in the 2022 AKC Awards for Canine Excellence. Awards were presented in five categories...