Supervisors set Jan. 11 hearing for Bonsall Oaks easement adjustments

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has set a Wednesday, Jan. 11, hearing for easement adjustments on the Bonsall Oaks subdivision.

The supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday, Dec. 14, with Jim Desmond absent, to set the hearing date. The adjustment would vacate 243 acres of an existing 252-acre biological open space easement but dedicate a new 277-acre open space easement, which will increase the total open space easement area by more than 30 acres.

The project was called The Polo Club in 1999 when the county board of supervisors approved a final map to...