Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community Read features controversial case

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 4:03pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

"Death on Ocean Boulevard" by New York Times best-selling author Caitlin Rother is the 2023 Community Read book.

FALLBROOK – "Death on Ocean Boulevard" by New York Times best-selling author Caitlin Rother answers the question, "Who killed Rebecca Zahau, a beautiful young woman with her whole life ahead of her?" Found hanging naked, wrists and ankles bound, hands behind her back, Zahau's 2011 death at the famous Spreckels mansion in Coronado drew intense public and media scrutiny.

The San Diego Sheriff's department concluded that Zahau had committed suicide, but her family was convinced it was a murder. A jury in civil court agreed, finding Adam Shacknai, her boyfriend's brother, responsible for her...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/06/2023 19:30