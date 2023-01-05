Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

DEA announces the seizure of over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022

 
WASHINGTON – As 2022 came to an end, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder that calendar year. The DEA Laboratory estimates that these seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing this country. It is a highly addictive man-made opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially...



