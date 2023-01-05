January is time to prepare for pruning

Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

Happy New Year – let's hope for ideal rose growing weather for 2023. We finally got a December with the needed winter chill to help rose have a dormancy period.

This month I'm going to help you get ready for the major late winter pruning you should do in late January to late February. (I'll provide details on pruning in my February column.) To get you started before that, plan to attend the Temecula Valley Rose Society's pruning demonstration Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to noon at Rose Haven Heritage Garden (30592 Jedediah Smith Road in Temecula, just a...