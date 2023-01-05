Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mid-year budget adjustments fund Village View Park, Bonsall Community Park

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:52pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The mid-year budget adjustments approved Tuesday, Dec. 13, by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will establish additional funding for Village View Park and Bonsall Community Park.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with Jim Desmond absent, budgeted additional amounts of $6,737,000 for Village View Park and $2,000,000 for Bonsall Community Park. The funding includes Park Land Development Ordinance fees which are collected from developers to fund park improvements in the area of the development, federal and state grants and transfers from other projects....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022