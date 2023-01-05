Mid-year budget adjustments fund Village View Park, Bonsall Community Park

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The mid-year budget adjustments approved Tuesday, Dec. 13, by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will establish additional funding for Village View Park and Bonsall Community Park.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with Jim Desmond absent, budgeted additional amounts of $6,737,000 for Village View Park and $2,000,000 for Bonsall Community Park. The funding includes Park Land Development Ordinance fees which are collected from developers to fund park improvements in the area of the development, federal and state grants and transfers from other projects....