Female leadership reigns as REINS announces new executive director

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 4:18pm

Kaitlyn Siewert, left, and Debbie Shinner welcome guests and kick off the student demonstration at the 26th Annual REINS Country Hoedown.

FALLBROOK – The REINS board of directors announces that Kaitlyn Siewert succeeds Debbie Shinner as the executive director of REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.

Siewert will lead the organization's expansion into dedicated services for veterans, displaced youth, seniors and individuals in recovery.

Dedicating her career to serving the disabled community, Siewert brings 20 years of experience as a Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor, Program Director at REINS, and PATH International California State Chair.

Combined with her bachelor's degree in kinesiology from California State Uni...