FPUD approves fleet replacement plan, grant application
Last updated 1/4/2023 at 4:14pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved a vehicle fleet replacement plan.
The 5-0 FPUD board vote Monday, Dec. 5, also authorized district staff to pursue the Power Your Drive for Fleets grant San Diego Gas & Electric offers for conversion to lower-emission vehicles. The six-year plan also addresses compliance with present and future California Air Resources Board requirements. The action adopts a vehicle replacement plan but does not stipulate specific vehicles.
The intent of FPUD’s Off-Road Heavy Equipment Replacement Plan is to reduce mainten...
