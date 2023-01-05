Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FPUD approves fleet replacement plan, grant application

 
Last updated 1/4/2023 at 4:14pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved a vehicle fleet replacement plan.

The 5-0 FPUD board vote Monday, Dec. 5, also authorized district staff to pursue the Power Your Drive for Fleets grant San Diego Gas & Electric offers for conversion to lower-emission vehicles. The six-year plan also addresses compliance with present and future California Air Resources Board requirements. The action adopts a vehicle replacement plan but does not stipulate specific vehicles.

The intent of FPUD’s Off-Road Heavy Equipment Replacement Plan is to reduce mainten...



