Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCFPD moves board meetings to 5 p.m.

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 4:29pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

North County Fire Protection District board meetings during calendar year 2023 will begin at 5 p.m.

The NCFPD board voted 4-1 Dec. 13, with Ken Munson opposed, to move the starting time from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The first meeting with that new starting time will take place Jan. 24.

“That was to accommodate the personal schedule of our board members,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds. “It may allow members of the community to attend our meetings who may get off work later in the day.”

The meetings remain primarily on the fourth Tuesday of the month...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/06/2023 22:26