NCFPD moves board meetings to 5 p.m.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

North County Fire Protection District board meetings during calendar year 2023 will begin at 5 p.m.

The NCFPD board voted 4-1 Dec. 13, with Ken Munson opposed, to move the starting time from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The first meeting with that new starting time will take place Jan. 24.

“That was to accommodate the personal schedule of our board members,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds. “It may allow members of the community to attend our meetings who may get off work later in the day.”

The meetings remain primarily on the fourth Tuesday of the month...