Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:53pm



Dec. 20

1800 blk E. Alvarado St. Stolen vehicle - Commit felony on bail - Arrest made

Dec. 21

1100 blk Via Zancas Grand theft - Firearm theft from building

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm - Disorderly conduct - Arrest made

300 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Stolen vehicle

900 blk Alturas Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle

500 blk S. Main Ave. Battery - Simple

Dec. 22

1900 blk Quiet Ranch Rd. Under the influence of a controlled substance - Received/etc. known stolen property $950 or less - Arrest made

31900 blk Del Cielo E. Domestic violence - Obstruct use of any wireless communication - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury - Arrest made

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct - Arrest made

3800 blk Harris Trail Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

Dec. 23

1300 blk Aerie Heights Rd. Grand theft - Money/Labor/Property

1500 blk Tecalote Dr. Battery - Simple

Dec. 24

600 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - Shoplift

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Stolen vehicle - Felony other agencies warrant - Arrest made

3900 blk Citrus Dr. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court - Disobey court order

35800 blk Shetland Hills E. Disturbance of family - Domestic violence incident

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Violation of temporary restraining order - Violation of domestic violence court order

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - From building

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Assault with a deadly weapon - Assault w/ firearm on person

Dec. 25

300 blk Dun Blazer Way Medical Examiners Case - Death

800 blk S. Main Ave. Commercial burglary

200 blk Pankey Rd./Monserate Mtn. Trailhead Report - Vehicle burglary

800 blk N. Stage Coach Ln. Assist other agency - misc. incidents

500 blk S. Main Ave. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

400 blk N. Pico Ave. Disturbance/Argument - Misdemeanor bench warrant - Our agency - Warrant/Probable cause arrest

32000 blk Taliesin Way Report - Stolen vehicle

300 blk N. Pico Ave. Elder/Dependant Adult abuse - Elder abuse/neglect - Misdemeanor bench warrant - Arrest made

Dec. 26

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Subject stop - Felony bench warrant - Arrest made

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance - Arrest made

6800 blk Virgin Islands Rd. Found property

300 blk Potter St. Battery - Simple

Dec. 27

4700 blk Pala Rd. Found property

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more

4600 blk De Luz Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - misc. incidents

 

