Sheriff's Log
Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:53pm
Dec. 20
1800 blk E. Alvarado St. Stolen vehicle - Commit felony on bail - Arrest made
Dec. 21
1100 blk Via Zancas Grand theft - Firearm theft from building
300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm - Disorderly conduct - Arrest made
300 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Stolen vehicle
900 blk Alturas Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle
500 blk S. Main Ave. Battery - Simple
Dec. 22
1900 blk Quiet Ranch Rd. Under the influence of a controlled substance - Received/etc. known stolen property $950 or less - Arrest made
31900 blk Del Cielo E. Domestic violence - Obstruct use of any wireless communication - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury - Arrest made
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct - Arrest made
3800 blk Harris Trail Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery
Dec. 23
1300 blk Aerie Heights Rd. Grand theft - Money/Labor/Property
1500 blk Tecalote Dr. Battery - Simple
Dec. 24
600 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - Shoplift
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Stolen vehicle - Felony other agencies warrant - Arrest made
3900 blk Citrus Dr. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court - Disobey court order
35800 blk Shetland Hills E. Disturbance of family - Domestic violence incident
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Violation of temporary restraining order - Violation of domestic violence court order
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - From building
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Assault with a deadly weapon - Assault w/ firearm on person
Dec. 25
300 blk Dun Blazer Way Medical Examiners Case - Death
800 blk S. Main Ave. Commercial burglary
200 blk Pankey Rd./Monserate Mtn. Trailhead Report - Vehicle burglary
800 blk N. Stage Coach Ln. Assist other agency - misc. incidents
500 blk S. Main Ave. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation
400 blk N. Pico Ave. Disturbance/Argument - Misdemeanor bench warrant - Our agency - Warrant/Probable cause arrest
32000 blk Taliesin Way Report - Stolen vehicle
300 blk N. Pico Ave. Elder/Dependant Adult abuse - Elder abuse/neglect - Misdemeanor bench warrant - Arrest made
Dec. 26
500 blk Ammunition Rd. Subject stop - Felony bench warrant - Arrest made
500 blk Ammunition Rd. Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance - Arrest made
6800 blk Virgin Islands Rd. Found property
300 blk Potter St. Battery - Simple
Dec. 27
4700 blk Pala Rd. Found property
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more
4600 blk De Luz Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - misc. incidents
