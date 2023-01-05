'Special content' coming for subscribers

Julie Reeder

Publisher

I'm hopeful for 2023.

Court cases have vindicated the skepticism I had the last two years regarding government overreach. Parents have fought back on school issues regarding their children and our business has survived like many did, despite the government shutdowns, etc. There's reason for hope.

My commitment is even stronger to our readers to keep bringing timely, uncensored news stories and features relevant to you. We are going to step it up this year by presenting "special content" for our subscribers including the interviews we do on video so you can see more behind the scenes. One of my first public interviews this year will be with a psychiatrist who has had much success with healing people of serious psychiatric disorders like anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder through diet. This is breakthrough science, but the practice has been around for decades.

We also have interviews lined up with doctors related to lawsuits they are fighting with the state to stop interference with their free speech rights and the client/doctor relationship. There's interviews relating to success in healing degenerative diseases, Sudden Death Syndrome, Jan. 6 defendant interviews, homelessness, and many locals making a difference.

Here's to 2023 being a great year! Thank you and please continue to support your local journalists by subscribing at VillageNews.com/subscribe. Or MyValleyNews.com/subscribe.

Note: I've had a lot of positive feedback on my series explaining CRT. We will resume with part 3 next week.