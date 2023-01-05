Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Welcome to flight 2023

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:37pm



We are prepared to take off into the New Year. Please make sure your positive attitude and gratitude are secured and locked in the upright position. All self-destructive devices, including pity, anger, selfishness, pride and resentment, should be turned off at this time. All negativity, hurt and discouragement should be put away. Should you lose your positive attitude under pressure during this flight, reach up and pull down a prayer. Prayers will automatically be activated by faith. Once your faith is activated, you can assist other passengers who are of little faith. There will be no baggage allowed on this flight. God, our captain, has cleared us for takeoff. Destination: greatness, prosperity and achievement.

Wishing you a New Year filled with new hope, new joy and new opportunities.

Welcome to flight 2023 and expect God’s blessings.

Submitted by Mike Stromsoe

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/06/2023 23:02