We are prepared to take off into the New Year. Please make sure your positive attitude and gratitude are secured and locked in the upright position. All self-destructive devices, including pity, anger, selfishness, pride and resentment, should be turned off at this time. All negativity, hurt and discouragement should be put away. Should you lose your positive attitude under pressure during this flight, reach up and pull down a prayer. Prayers will automatically be activated by faith. Once your faith is activated, you can assist other passengers who are of little faith. There will be no baggage allowed on this flight. God, our captain, has cleared us for takeoff. Destination: greatness, prosperity and achievement.

Wishing you a New Year filled with new hope, new joy and new opportunities.

Welcome to flight 2023 and expect God’s blessings.

Submitted by Mike Stromsoe