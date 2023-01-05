Lady Warriors split first 10 games of water polo season

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls water polo team played 10 games during the calendar year 2022 portion of the Warriors’ 2022-23 season and had a 5-5 record in those contests.

“I’m very pleased with it. We’ve had some really good games,” said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond.

For 2021-22, the Warriors were in Division I for playoff purposes and had a 6-15 overall record including a 1-4 mark in Palomar League play and a loss in the first round of the CIF playoffs. This year, Fallbrook is in Division II, and the Warriors have returned to the Valley League...