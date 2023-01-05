Lady Warriors split first 10 games of water polo season
1/4/2023
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School’s girls water polo team played 10 games during the calendar year 2022 portion of the Warriors’ 2022-23 season and had a 5-5 record in those contests.
“I’m very pleased with it. We’ve had some really good games,” said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond.
For 2021-22, the Warriors were in Division I for playoff purposes and had a 6-15 overall record including a 1-4 mark in Palomar League play and a loss in the first round of the CIF playoffs. This year, Fallbrook is in Division II, and the Warriors have returned to the Valley League...
