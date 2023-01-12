America 250 looks back at Jan. 1, 1776

TEMECULA – Two hundred-forty-seven years ago, the first of January was a day to rejoice. Just as Americans today look toward a new year with new resolutions, new dreams, and new desires, on Jan. 1, 1776, General George Washington hoisted the Continental Union Flag. (https://www.onthisday.com/)

In Washington's General Order of Jan. 1, 1776, he wrote, "I hope that the Importance of the great Cause we are engaged in, will be deeply impressed upon every Man's mind, and wishes it to be considered, that an Army without Order, Regularity & Discipline, is no better than a Commission'd Mob;...