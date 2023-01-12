County Library top checkouts offer inspiration for your 2023 reading list

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

Is ‘reading more’ one of your New Year’s Resolutions for 2023? If so, San Diego County Library is one of the best places to get you started on your reading goals.

SDCL offers books, movies, magazines, movies and more. Both digital copies and physical materials are available for checkout.

Getting a library card is free and easy. Just visit one of the library’s 33 branch locations, or apply for a digital card online.

Record-breaking checkouts

You’ll be in great company with your 2023 reading challenge. SDCL patrons checked out...