Free tax preparation offered at senior center

FALLBROOK – Federal and California tax preparation is again being offered at the Fallbrook Senior Center starting about the second week of February. The exact date and times will be available by the end of January.

Volunteer AARP/IRS trained tax preparers will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays by appointment only.

Those participating should plan to bring their photo ID, last year’s tax return, all W2’s and 1099’s and social security cards for all household members. If filing jointly, both taxpayers must appear and show photo ID’s.

All low-to-middle income taxpayers are welcome, with special emphasis on taxpayers age 60 and older.

Tax-aide volunteers are not trained to prepare tax forms that include farm or rental income, complex business or partnership income, uninsured casualty losses or alternative minimum tax. Other restrictions apply. Eligibility is determined by the individual volunteer preparer.

They will begin taking appointments on Jan. 17. Call 760-728-4498 to schedule an appointment at the Fallbrook Senior Center, 399 Heald Lane.

For more information, visit http://www.aarp.org/taxaide.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Senior Center.